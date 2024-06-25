Numbers all add up for Galway accountancy students

Two Galway accountancy students look to have things well figured out in their chosen profession.

Daniel Thistlethwaite, from Gort and the youngest son of Saw Doctor and former Waterboy Anto Thistlethwaite, achieved first in Ireland — and second place in the world — in his Financial Management (FM) exam, while Libby Howard from Galway City finished first in Ireland and eightth in the world in her Financial Reporting (FR) exam.

Both are Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) students at Dublin-based online and blended learning college, Accountancy School.

Viewing their results in context, of the worldwide number of 500,000 ACCA students, approximately 8,000 of whom study in Ireland, Daniel and Libby were two of 30 Accountancy School students to finish first in Ireland. All were recognised for their achievements at a ceremony in Dublin recently.

Congratulating both on their results, Accountancy School managing director, Dave O’Donoghue, said: “ACCA is a globally recognised accountancy qualification, and the key to a hugely rewarding career in accountancy and financial management, here in Ireland and internationally.”

Against the backdrop of what he termed an acute world-wide shortage of accountants, the ACCA programme and other linked courses provided by Accountancy School were “high amongst those that the School is proud to offer, not least for the fact that students consistently achieve high pass rates of up to 96 percent, and for the part the courses play in helping young people to achieve their ambitions,” Mr O’Donoghue added.

Pictured: Accountancy School student Libby Howard from Galway City, who finished first in Ireland in her ACCA exam, at a recent ceremony in Dublin, where her achievement was recognised by the Chair of ACCA Ireland Committee, Louise Johnson; ACCA Global President, Ronnie Patton and accountancy lecturer, Dave O’Donoghue.