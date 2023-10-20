Number of Gardaí on the streets slashed in Galway
The number of Gardaí patrolling the city streets and solving crimes had been slashed by a quarter compared to six years ago.
The situation is even worse in Salthill where half the number of officers are on duty, according to figures released to Galway West TD Noel Grealish.
The reduction in Gardaí stationed in Galway since the end of 2017 has been dramatic. There were 215 officers based at Mill Street in the city centre before the regional headquarters was built at Murrough. Another 61 were stationed at Salthill.
That has been cut to 145 and 33 respectively. With a further 28 now on duty in Murrough, that brings to 206 Gardaí policing the streets and its suburbs – down from 276 six years ago.
The Independent TD said while were 104 other personnel based at the North-West Regional Headquarters in Murrough, these were largely involved in duties covering the huge Garda region, comprising ten counties in the West, North-west and Border areas and were not on active duty in the city.
In the Dáil last week, he moved a motion from the Regional Independent Group calling for measures to improve the operation of the force and the working conditions of its members.
This is a shortened preview version of this story. To read the rest of the article, see the October 20 edition of the Galway City Tribune. You can support our journalism and buy a digital edition HERE.
