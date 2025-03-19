  • Services

Northwest fairing better for declining nitrogen levels in rivers

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Areas of the midlands and north west are fairing better when it comes to the level of Nitrogen found in rivers.

Levels dropped last year, however figures from the Environmental Protection Agency found levels are too high in the southeastern half of the country.

20 major rivers, including the Corrib, have shown a decline, however intensive farming in the southeast is causing levels to remain high in the region.

Director of the EPA’s Office of Evidence and Assessment, Dr. Eimear Cotter says agriculture is the primary source of nitrogen in Irish rivers.

However, Dr Cotter acknowledged that significant action within the sector is leading to improved water quality.

 

