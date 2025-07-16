Galway's Catherine Connolly officially confirms run for Presidency

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway West Independent TD Catherine Connolly has officially confirmed she’s running to be the next President of Ireland.

She already has the support of the Social Democrats, People Before Profit, and a number of Independent deputies, which exceeds the 20 Oireachtas members required for a nomination

In one of her first radio interviews this morning, she told Galway Talks she’d reached the decision after a lot of reflection and discussion with her team and supporters.

And Deputy Connolly outlined to John Morley what kind of president she thinks Ireland needs