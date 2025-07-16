Teenager dies at UHG following weekend crash in Tuam

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A female teenager has died at UHG following a serious crash in Tuam last weekend.

The incident, which involved two cars, happened at Ballygaddy Road just after 6pm on Sunday.

The female teenager, understood to be 19 years of age, was the driver of one of the cars.

She was taken to UHG in a critical condition – where she passed away this afternoon.

Gardaí are now renewing their appeal for information, particularly those with dashcam footage from Ballygaddy Road between 5.50 and 6.15 on Sunday evening.

The driver and passenger of the second car involved in the crash – a man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s – were treated for non life threatening injuries.

Gardaí can be contacted at the Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.