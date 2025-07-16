  • Services

Gardaí seek public's help in finding teenager missing from Ballybane

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in finding a teenager missing from her home in Ballybane since last Thursday (july 10).

15-year-old Angel Ndlovu was last seen in the Ballybane area the previous day at approximately 2pm.

She’s described as approximately 5 foot 2 inches in height, of slight build with black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Angel was wearing black leggings, a black hoodie and black runners.

Angel is known to frequent the Tuam and Dublin areas and it’s believed she may have travelled to Dublin City Centre

Gardaí and Angel’s family are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Gardaí, the Garda Confidential line or any Garda station.

