Catherine Connolly refutes claim of "continuity" candidate to Michael D. Higgins
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway’s Catherine Connolly has confirmed she has the backing of over 20 TDs and senators in her bid to become the next president.

The independent TD was joined by 14 of them as she made a speech at the gates of Leinster House this afternoon.

She confirmed she has the necessary support to launch her candidacy, including from members of the Social Democrats, People Before Profit and other independents.

She has pitched to Labour but there is less certainty here given that she herself left the Labour party in 2006 after long service for the party as a City Councillor.

The current Galway West Deputy denies she would be a continuity candidate to former Galway West Labour TD President Michael D. Higgins.

