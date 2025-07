This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A woman has been brought to UHG with non-life threatening injuries after a crash in Recess.

The two-vehicle collision, which involved a bus and a car, happened just before midday today on the N59.

Gardaí and emergency services remain at the scene, and no other injuries reported at this time.

The road is down to one lane and Gardaí say a stop/go system will be in place until the bus can be moved.