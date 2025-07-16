  • Services

Fianna Fáil TDs discuss Galway's Máire Geoghegan-­Quinn as possible Presidential candidate

Fianna Fáil TDs discuss Galway's Máire Geoghegan-­Quinn as possible Presidential candidate
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A number of Fianna Fáil TDs are discussing another Galway woman – Máire Geoghegan-­Quinn – as a possible candidate for the presidency

The former European commissioner, cabinet minister and Galway West TD is viewed as a candidate with a strong chance of success

The former Galway West TD was appointed to the cabinet in 1979 at the age of 29, becoming the first woman to serve in the cabinet since Constance Markievicz 58 years previously.

As justice minister, Máire Geoghegan­-Quinn oversaw reform, including the decriminalisation of homosexual acts.

The Carna native was also Ireland’s first female European commissioner and held the brief of research, innovation and science from 2010 to 2014.

She previously served as member of the European Court of Auditors from 2000 to 2010.

It was generally understood the 74 year-old Galway resident had ruled out a bid for the Aras

However, the Irish Independent is today reporting that some of the party’s TDs believe she’s the answer to the quandary facing the party over whether it should enter the race

