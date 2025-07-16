Player in Carraroe scoops just over €600,000 in last night's EuroMillions Draw

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A player in Carraroe has scooped just over €600,000 in last night’s EuroMillions Draw.

The midweek windfall came from matching five numbers and one Lucky Star.

The player purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw, yesterday, from Eurospar in Carraroe.

This store is no stranger to big wins – it also sold a €7 million Lotto jackpot ticket last November.

The winning numbers in last night’s EuroMillions draw were: 24, 38, 41, 45, 49 and the Lucky Stars were 1 and 6.