Permission is being sought for 39 new homes in Mountbellew.

The plans led by Cahermorris Developments Ltd would see the homes built on an infill development site behind the Aldi store at College Road.

County planners will make a decision on the project next month.

It would tie into already existing plans for 36 homes at the back of the same site, for which the developer was granted permission in 2023.

