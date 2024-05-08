New Stroke Hub at Croí Centre in Newcastle to be opened early 2025
A new Storke Hub at the Croí Centre in Newcastle is expected to be opened in early 2025.
Construction is now underway for the new facility, which is being built thanks to a legacy gift from the late Joe and Helen O’Toole.
The centre will provide additional supports for those recovering from a stroke, and marks a significant advancement in post-hospital discharge stroke care in the West.
Chief Executive of Croí, Mark O’Donnell, outlines some of the facilities and services that will be on offer at the hub:
