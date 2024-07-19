New single and shows on Aran Islands from Raines

Galway group The Raines will release their new summer single, “North Ohio,” this Friday, July 19. This original track from the folk-Americana trio tells a story of seeking solace and anonymity in a small American town.

The Raines comprises Ruth Dillon (vocals, guitar, ukulele), Yvonne Tiernan (vocals/ukulele/percussion) and Juliana Erkkonen (fiddle and vocals).

They released their debut album ‘Reverie’ last year and continue to record and release new music while touring nationally. Derek Murray of the Stunning makes a guest appearance on North Ohio, playing electric guitar.

This new single is about a person who longs to escape the familiarity of home and yearns disappear to a small town far away. Its evocative lyrics and melody are a testament to The Raines’ ability to tell a great story through song.

Recorded, mixed, and mastered by renowned producer Paul Mulligan, who has worked with legends like John Prine and Anais Mitchell, the track also features Sam Wright on electric bass.

Fans can download North Ohio this Friday, July 19, from all major streaming platforms.

The Raines will play series of gigs at venues countrywide over the coming months.

These will begin in Galway next Friday, July 26, with a concert at An Halla, Inis Meáin. The following night, the band will be in Áras Éanna on Inis Oírr.

They travel to the Curraghmore Estate in Waterford on August 4 for the All Together Now Festival, and will be closer to home on August 18 when they play Matt Molloy’s in Westport, followed by a gig in, Pot Duggans, Ennistymon on August 24.

Later in the year, they will play the Linen Hall Arts Centre in Castlebar – that’s on December 7 – and they’re back in Galway City for a show in the Ruby Rooms at the Kings Head on December 13. For full details and tickets go to www.theraines.ie.

Pictured: Juliana Erkkonen, Yvonne Tiernan and Ruth Dillon.