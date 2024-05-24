The Irish-owned retailer Mr Price is set to open a new store in Doughiska.

The signage was put up today on the building which formerly housed Iceland.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The store will create employment opportunities in the area

The ARD Family Resource centre has re-posted the recruitment poster on Facebook

The post New Mr Price store to open in Doughiska appeared first on Galway Bay FM.