New era for road travel as Taoiseach opens the N59 Maigh Cuilinn Bypass

A new era in transport across the west of the county was officially unveiled this week when Taoiseach Leo Varadkar opened the new N59 Maigh Cuilinn Bypass.

After decades of campaigning and delays, the official opening was met with delight – meaning as it does a significant reduction in journey times between Galway city and Connemara.

And furthermore, as he cut the ribbon, the Fine Gael leader reiterated his commitment to the Galway city ring road, as part of the same investment in the county’s roads network.

“During my involvement in the initiation of the Moycullen bypass when I was Minister for Transport, we thought it might be possible for the ring road and Moycullen bypass to be built at the same time, so I understand the frustration people must feel that one part is done and the bigger part is not,” he said.

“The construction of the Galway ring road is an important next step and will free up the city and road space within the city for pedestrians and cyclists, making it more attractive to residents, tourists and investors,” he added.

The project has been delivered over the past two years by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), in conjunction with Galway County Council, and is funded by the Department of Transport. The Taoiseach described it as ‘a great pleasure’ to cut the ribbon.

“This road will mean more efficient journeys for people travelling to work, college and public services. It will reduce congestion locally and provide for safer road travel,” he said.

“We have spread investment across the country in a balanced way that promotes the development of thriving cities and rural communities.

“The Galway area is pivotal to this, with a vibrant city and a hinterland of rural villages where people chose to build their lives.

“By improving our roads and connectivity, we make these communities more attractive places to live and work, developing our country in a sustainable way.

“While benefiting residents daily, it will also improve the experience of the many visitors to this beautiful region,” he added.

Galway County Council Chief Executive Liam Conneally said that the new road would significantly reduce volumes of traffic, in particular heavy goods vehicles that pass through Maigh Cuilinn every day.

“It will bring many benefits to the local community, including reduced noise and air pollution and greater accessibility throughout the village to enhance economic opportunities for local business,” he said.

“Quality connectivity through the provision of largescale infrastructure projects is central to our efforts to promote sustainable development in County Galway and to attract inward investment to the West of Ireland.

“Landmark projects such as this truly are the foundations on which we, as a local authority, can and must continue our work of building sustainable and vibrant communities across County Galway.

“The Maigh Cuilinn Scheme is a gateway connection to the west of the county and is one which, we hope, will complement the future delivery of the proposed N6 Galway City Ring Road project,” he added.

The construction of the N59 Maigh Cuilinn Bypass has involved the delivery of 4.3km of new national secondary road, improvements to 3km of local roads, 1.7 km of accommodation roads and ten structures.

The Bypass connects to the existing N59 at two new roundabout junctions either side of the village and provides significant improvements to shared walking and cycling infrastructure.

Pictured: At the official opening of the Moycullen Bypass by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar were (from left) Éamon Ó Cuív, Derek Pender (Galway County Council), Peter Walsh (CEO TII), Liam Conneally (CEO Galway Co. Council), Leas Chathaoirleach Cllr Evelyn Parsons, Senator Seán Kyne, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, TD Hildegarde Naughton, James and Charles Wills (Wills Bros). Photo: Sean Lydon