ATU to host Digital Innovation in Sport conference at Galway campus
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
ATU is to host a conference about Digital Innovation in Sport at its Galway Dublin Road campus this Thursday (may 23)
Galway native International soccer player Niamh Fahey from Killanin and Sligo native international basketball player and coach Michael Bree will lead the panel.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The conference, which has a fee to attend, is being held in association with Data 2 Sustain, Sports Tech Ireland and Sport Ireland
Damian Costello, Head of Department of Sport, Excercise and Nutrition at ATU, explains how technology can support local teams:
The post ATU to host Digital Innovation in Sport conference at Galway campus appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
New 22-home social housing development officially opened In Glenamaddy
Dozens of families are celebrating a new chapter in their lives after a new 22-home social housin...
Former convent could soon be cultural space
There was unanimous support from area councillors at their final meeting for a funding applicatio...
Former Connacht and Ireland out-half signs up for Galway Hospice Croagh Patrick Climb
Rugby legend Eric Elwood plans to tackle Croagh Patrick this summer – to raise money for Galway H...
Galway County Council honours Keith Finnegan with civic reception
Galway County Council has honoured Galway Bay fm’s Keith Finnegan with a civic reception fo...
An Bord Pleanala rejects plans for significant mixed-use development in Barna
An Bord Pleanala has refused permission for a significant mixed use development in Barna. The pro...
Half of top-spending candidates for Euro elections are in Midlands North West region
Five of the ten top spenders for the upcoming European elections are contesting in the Midlands N...
Three Galway beaches awarded both Blue Flag and Green Coast award in 2024
Three of Galway’s beaches have been awarded both The Blue Flag and Green Coast Award for th...
Frustration over lack of public transport in Claregalway despite rapid growth of village
There’s frustration over the continued lack of public transport in Claregalway – desp...
99% reduction in number waiting over a year for cardiology appointments at Portiuncula Hospital
The numbers on waiting lists over 12 months for cardiology appointments at Portiuncula Hospital i...