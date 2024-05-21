  • Services

ATU to host Digital Innovation in Sport conference at Galway campus

ATU to host Digital Innovation in Sport conference at Galway campus
ATU is to host a conference about Digital Innovation in Sport at its Galway Dublin Road campus this Thursday (may 23)

Galway native International soccer player Niamh Fahey from Killanin and Sligo native international basketball player and coach Michael Bree will lead the panel.


The conference, which has a fee to attend, is being held in association with Data 2 Sustain, Sports Tech Ireland and Sport Ireland

Damian Costello, Head of Department of Sport, Excercise and Nutrition at ATU, explains how technology can support local teams:

