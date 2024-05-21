Former Connacht and Ireland out-half signs up for Galway Hospice Croagh Patrick Climb

-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
Rugby legend Eric Elwood plans to tackle Croagh Patrick this summer – to raise money for Galway Hospice.
The former Ireland fly-half is leading the annual climbing challenge of the famous Reek on Saturday, June 22 as part of a fundraiser for the palliative care services in Renmore.
Elwood said he always had a soft spot for Galway Hospice – because every family was touched by cancer and has connections to someone who availed of its services.
When asked by the charity to do the climb, he did not hesitate, he said.
“It was a no-brainer for me. I’ve always admired the Hospice and the work they. We’ve had connections up there; I’ve known people in the Hospice, and we all know the great work that they do,” Elwood said.
“Being from Mervue, the Hospice was across the road, I passed it every time I went up to Galwegians, and I’ve always admired the amazing work they do.
“We’ve all been affected in some way, I suppose, by cancer and availing of services like the Hospice who do fantastic work. And obviously they need the money.
“Cancer affects all of us, in some shape or form and through some member of the family or connections,” he added.
Elwood climbed Croagh Patrick once before with mates in 2022, and he was looking forward to tackling it again with a group who are fundraising for the Hospice, including some of his family and in-laws.
The public can join Elwood on the climb, sponsored by Bon Secours Hospital, by signing up at galwayhospice.ie/climb-croagh-patrick-for-galway-hospice
The climb starts from the carpark at 9.30am on Saturday June 22 and a special memorial service will take place at St Patrick’s Chapel at the top of the Reek at 11.30am.
Then registration fee is €25, which includes a t-shirt and refreshments on the day and participants are also asked to fundraise.
A bus will leave Galway Hospice at 7am that day. Bus places are limited, and pre-booking is essential on 087-1933032. More information on 091-770868 or fundraising@galwayhospice.ie
