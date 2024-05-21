New 22-home social housing development officially opened In Glenamaddy

Dozens of families are celebrating a new chapter in their lives after a new 22-home social housing scheme was officially opened in Glenamaddy last week.

The homes at Lakeview include two two-bed detached bungalows and eight demi-detached three-bed, four semi-detached four-bed, four end-of-terrace three-bed and two mid terrace two-bed town houses.

The housing scheme was acquired by Galway County Council from Renaissance Property Ltd. as a turnkey development and is a continuation of an existing private estate of 20 detached and semi-detached homes.

The development was officially opened last week by Leas Chathaoirleach of the County of Galway, Cllr. Evelyn Parsons and Cathaoirleach of the Ballinasloe Municipal District, Cllr. Declan Geraghty.

Supported by €6,118,074 in funding from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, the Lakeview development is the latest in a series of local authority led housing schemes taking place across County Galway.

Cllr. Parsons said the delivery of the new homes marks the completion of the housing estate and greatly boosts existing social housing stock in the area.

“These modern and A-rated new homes will inject new life into Glenamaddy due to their location between Glenamaddy Community Centre and Glenamaddy GAA grounds and close proximity to the town centre and other sports and recreational facilities,” she added.

“The town also has a primary and secondary school, both located within walking distance to the Lakeview development, which makes it an ideal location for families to integrate into and become valuable members of their new community,” she added.

Cllr. Declan Geraghty said the new homes deliver much-needed social housing for the wider north Galway area.

“The Lakeview homes have incorporated the latest design and materials to ensure a high level of energy efficiency,” he said.

“The high standard of construction of these stylish and energy efficient will support and enhance family life and ensure that they are future proofed for their occupants.”

Michael Owens, Director of Housing with Galway County Council said the recent adoption of the Galway County Council Vacant Homes Action Plan 2024-2029 underpins the local authority’s commitment to increasing housing supply in the county.

He said that this new scheme was evidence of the progress being made across County Galway.

“There continues to be a shortage of housing within the county, but our planned programme of investment ensures that more and more of social housing list applicants will be accommodated in the coming months and years,” he said.

“In recent weeks, for example, we have announced the planned provision of 222 homes in seven new housing developments in Ardrahan, Athenry Ballinasloe, Loughrea, Portumna and Tuam,” he added.

Pictured: Galway County Council Housing Liaison Officer Noel Costello hands over the keys of their new home to David Daglish, Sarah Jaruis and Alisha Daglish at the official opening of the 22-home Lakeview social housing scheme at Glenamaddy.