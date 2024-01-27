New era at Toghermore House is good news for clubs

Sporting clubs in Tuam currently without a home could be accommodated when the sale of Toghermore House is completed.

The iconic 19th century house and lands are being primed for sale by the Health Service Executive, which are now in the process of vacating the property.

In a letter to all stakeholders, the HSE said that it is their intention to “fully vacate” Toghermore over the coming months.

The complex was a mental health care facility operated by the HSE, prior to the move to the old Grove Hospital.

A disability organisation has expressed an interest in part of the property.

A document released to Tuam Municipal Council by the HSE stated that they had been approached by disability organisation Child Vision for part of the house and some land.

It was stated they would be willing to share this with community clubs and community organisations.

It is understood that local clubs are keen to develop pitches and facilities on the lands adjacent to the imposing house.

Cathaoirleach of Tuam Municipal Council, Cllr Donagh Killilea has welcomed the move and said that there are sporting organisations in Tuam “crying out” for property they could develop for their own use.

He has now urged Galway County Council to acquire the property so that it can be utilised by community and sporting organisations.

“The last thing we need is for the HSE to pull plant and it be allowed fall into dereliction,” added Cllr Killilea, who is also Chair of the Western Health Forum.

Cllr Killilea said that it was important that all options are explored and that it doesn’t fall into dereliction. “The worst case scenario would be for nothing to happen,” he told the meeting.

Toghermore House, which was built in the 1830s by Robert Henry, is approached by a beautiful tree lined avenue that is a popular walking route and is surrounded by 35 acres.

It is situated on the Dublin Road out of Tuam and is served by a footpath from the town centre.

The building itself, which is largely occupied, accommodates HSE administrative staff and support services.

According to the HSE, the lands and buildings to be vacated to form part of any transaction.

They say that they are regularising title in preparation for a disposal of the property.