Vigilance called for as silage season looms

Published:
-
-
Author: Francis Farragher
~ 2 minutes read
Young farming contractors and drivers have been warned to keep their speeds low and their eyes on the road as the summer silage season appears on the horizon.
At a meeting of the County Joint Policing Committee (JPC), Cllr Andrew Reddington (FG) issued a plea to young farm workers to be careful behind the wheel.
“Silage season is open season for tragedies on farms, unfortunately,” he said.
“This is not to be going after young people – but it’s just a plea to be careful,” continued Cllr Reddington, adding that many of these young farm workers were highly skilled.
“They’re very good at it but they have to be aware that they’re driving with a huge tonnage behind them – there could be 20 or 30 tons behind them,” he said.
Community representative on the JPC, Gerry Larkin, concurred and said as June approached, a message of safety needed to be delivered to the workers – and to the contractors who employ them.
While there would be a mad rush to cut silage across the county at the same time, safety should not be sacrificed to meet the demand, he said.
“It’s important that silage contractors and the young lads they’re employing get that message – please get the young lads to slow down.
Pictured: Cllr Andrew Reddington: Silage season is a very dangerous time.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Galway make the cut thanks to convincing final round win
Galway 2-17 Leitrim 1-10 Eanna O’Reilly in Ballinamore THE Galway minor footballers qual...
More money for mná tí!
Mná Tí in Conamara will get an increased daily allowance for each Coláiste Samhraidh student they...
Trio of Galway EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 finalists revealed
Three finalists from Galway are among the 24 shortlisted for this year’s EY Entrepreneur of the Y...
Trill comes up trumps with final’s match-winning treat
Galway 1-11 Mayo 0-9 DARREN KELLY IN KILTOOM ANDREA Trill’s final minute goal capped off...
All bets are off after Limerick nailed on the line by the resurgent Rebels
Inside Track with John McIntyre HAVE Limerick hurlers been holed below the waterline? Sure, th...
Galway In Days Gone By
1924 No lack of drink The Free State has fifteen thousand public houses, so that whatever f...
Time has come to stop the slaughter of the innocents
Country Living with Francis Farragher It’s highly unlikely to be a trip I’ll ever make again b...
Nitrates cuts pose ‘major challenges’
THE fifth Nitrates Action Programme (NAP) changes will continue to present ‘significant challenge...
Summer is in the air as the Arts Fest gears up
The programme for this year’s Galway International Arts Festival which was launched on Tuesday is...