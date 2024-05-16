An Spidéal Garda Station to be formally opened by Justice Minister and Garda Commissioner today
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The Justice Minister and Garda Commissioner will be in An Spidéal today for the Formal Opening of its new Garda Station.
Helen McEntee and Drew Harris will officially open the building on Mountain Road at midday.
The handover of the new Garda Station took place last December, and two Garda members are currently attached to the station.
The station will also see the first introduction of an electric vehicle in the Connemara Gaeltacht Stations following the installation of an EV charging point.
