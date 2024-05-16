More money for mná tí!

Published:
Author: Dave O'Connell
Mná Tí in Conamara will get an increased daily allowance for each Coláiste Samhraidh student they keep this summer – boosting the local economy and supporting the Irish language.
The extra grants to mná tí announced this week have been warmly welcomed by former Gaeltacht Minister Éamon Ó Cuív but he has called for a complete review of scheme next year to reflect modern life and lifestyles.
Deputy Ó Cuív said changing dietary habits nowadays – more vegan students and more children with allergies attending Irish College – was putting additional burden on mná tí, as was more stringent regulations on homes, which needed to be reflected in the payments to attract new households into the industry.
On Monday, Gaeltacht Minister Thomas Byrne announced an increase in grants to households in the Scéim na bhFoghlaimeoirí Gaeilge.
The daily allowance paid under the scheme to mná and fir tí goes up by €1 to €13 per student. And the daily allowance paid to hostels and boarding schools recognised as providing accommodation under the scheme increased by €2.50 to €9.50.
This was the third increase in the allowance announced by this Government since it came into office in 2020.
