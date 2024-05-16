An Spidéal’s Trá na mBan one of five areas nationwide noted for poor water quality in 2023
An Spidéal’s Trá na mBan is one of five areas to be noted for having poor bathing water quality in a 2023 national report.
While the EPA report noted pollution from agriculture and septic tanks, there’s hope this will be fixed for 2024 as a new wastewater treatment plant was constructed last November.
Meanwhile, bathing water at Aillebrack/Silverhill Beach, was classified with Excellent quality for the first time.
Nationally, 97 per cent of sites tested for bathing water quality met or exceeding the minimum standard last year.
