National Broadband Plan over halfway completed in County Galway

The National Broadband Plan is now over the halfway point across County Galway, with 24,300 premises now able to avail of high-speed connectivity.

40,000 homes across the county are included in the State’s Intervention Area as part of a €153m Government investment in Galway.

Nationwide, with 104 and a half thousand premises connected, the plan is on track to deliver its goals within budget by the end of 2025.

National Broadband Ireland spokesperson Tara Collins says rural communities will benefit long-term: