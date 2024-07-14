  • Services

Multi-million-euro walkway leaves walkers caught short with no public toilet

Published:

Multi-million-euro walkway leaves walkers caught short with no public toilet
IT’S a multi-million euro walkway across the Shannon linking Galway and Offaly that’s been hailed as a huge success since its re-opening in 2021 . . .  the only problem now is for those people who want ‘to spend a penny’ at either end of the link.

Local farmer and long-term activist to get the Meelick Weir Walkway revamped, Charlie Killeen, said that while the new facility was ‘magnificent’ there was an urgent need for toilet facilities to be provided.

“A beautiful job has been made of the walkway with visitor numbers increasing each year but there’s a real problem with the lack of toilet facilities.

“There are local people who are now being asked regularly by visitors if they could use their toilet facilities – the toilets are just the final pieces of the jigsaw that need to be put in place,” Charlie Killeen told the Connacht Tribune this week.

The old Meelick Weir Walkway had been closed for a decade following damage caused by the floods of November 2009 but the facility was completely restored by September of 2021 in a €3.2 million Waterways Ireland project.

Linking Meelick in Galway to Lusmagh in Offaly, the Meelick Weir Walkway is 400 metres long and offers stunning views across the Shannon – since its reopening three years ago, visitor numbers have grown steadily since.

According to Charlie Killeen, the Meelick Weir and Locks date back to the Victorian era of the 1840s with the 15th century Meelick Church [still in use] a traditional place of worship for Lusmagh parishioners on August 2 each year.

“First of all, we are extremely grateful to Waterways Ireland for the wonderful revamp of the walkway and for the Government funding that was put in place to get this project over the line.

“But as the numbers visiting the facility continue to grow, we really badly need toilet facilities on both sides of the walkway. It’s not fair to expect local people to provide toilet facilities for visitors,” said Charlie Killeen.

Pictured: The revamped Meelick Weir Walkway attracts large numbers of visitors each year.

