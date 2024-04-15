Minister and swim enthusiast announces €500,000 funding for outdoor swimming

Former Minister for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy Hildegarde Naughton took to the waters close to home to unveil a new €500,000 funding scheme for outdoor swimming facilities across Ireland.

Taking at dip at Rinville, she explained that the Healthy Ireland initiative recognised the growth in popularity of outdoor swimming in recent years, and the many health benefits associated with it.

Grants of up to €30,000 will be awarded for projects that enable broader participation in outdoor swimming, such as improving access, developing and enhancing changing facilities and procuring equipment to assist people with disabilities.

The funding will be administered by Sport Ireland on behalf of the Department of Health, with applications open until Friday, May 17, in order to facilitate the commencement of works ahead of the summer season.

“The popularity of outdoor swimming really has grown in recent years, and as a regular swimmer myself, I’m keenly aware of its many benefits for our physical and mental wellbeing,” said Minister Naughton.

“With a view to embracing the growing appetite for outdoor swimming across the country, I was delighted to secure €500,000 in funding as an initial phase of this new scheme in Budget 2024.

“This funding will support improvements that will make Ireland’s rich network of outdoor bathing spots more accessible to more people. Our ambition is to boost opportunities for people of all ages to come together to enjoy physical activity.

“I am calling on all outdoor swimming enthusiasts, and our Local Sports Partnerships, to have a think about where in their locality might benefit from the delivery of a changing shelter, steps or handrails into the water, and to apply for funding as part of this new scheme.

“I am really excited to see successful projects active and ready for use across Ireland as early as this summer,” she added.

Chief Medical Officer, Professor Breda Smyth also welcomed the announcement.

“Outdoor swimming has many physical and mental health benefits, increasing cardiovascular fitness, strengthening immune systems, reducing blood pressure and stress levels and promoting improved sleep,” she said.

“I’m delighted that Healthy Ireland funding will help to make swimming more inclusive and accessible in locations around the country, adding to the range of supports that have been developed in recent years with Sport Ireland.

“These efforts are an important step in our aim of achieving the Healthy Ireland vision of a more active Ireland and ultimately a healthier population,” she added.

