Local councillor concerned expected Ash Dieback funding won’t include roadside ash
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Loughrea area councillor Geraldine Donohue says she is ‘cautiously optimistic’ over funding to be approved for ash dieback.
The Agriculture Minister is bringing proposals to Cabinet for a 79-and-a-half million euro package – with farmers receiving 5 thousand euro per hectare.
Ash dieback is a fungal disease which was first recorded in trees here in 2012.
However, speaking to John Morley on Galway Talks, Independent Councillor Donohue outlines her concerns:
