Met Eireann has issued a hail showers warning for Galway this afternoon.

It’s anticipating scattered showers will hit at around midday today.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

While most of the day will be bright, Met Eireann says some of the showers will be heavy, and thunderstorms are likely.

The hail showers warning is valid until around 8 this evening.

The post Hail and thunderstorms warning issued for Galway this afternoon appeared first on Galway Bay FM.