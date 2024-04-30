Hail and thunderstorms warning issued for Galway this afternoon
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Met Eireann has issued a hail showers warning for Galway this afternoon.
It’s anticipating scattered showers will hit at around midday today.
While most of the day will be bright, Met Eireann says some of the showers will be heavy, and thunderstorms are likely.
The hail showers warning is valid until around 8 this evening.
The post Hail and thunderstorms warning issued for Galway this afternoon appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
