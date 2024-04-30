University of Galway Students’ Union raises record amount for charities

University of Galway’s Students’ Union has raised its highest-ever figure in a single year for its two chosen charities.

The SU presented the €53,275 to Galway Rape Crisis Centre and Cancer Care West today, after a year of fundraising efforts.





Some of the big events to contribute to the fund include Raise and Give Week, a Taylor Swift Night, a ‘Take Me Out’ event and a Galentine’s Day Brunch.

The total money raised also includes a €20,000 donation which was raised through a disposable cup levy in the SU’s on-campus services – Sult, Smokey’s Café and the Students’ Union Shop.

