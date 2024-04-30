Dublin event to discuss crafting connections between Galway and Dublin

Galway Chamber is to partner with Galway Convention Bureau to host a discussion event in Dublin later this week.

‘West Meets East: Crafting Connections from Galway to Dublin’ will take place in the Guinness Storehouse from 6 to 8 on Thursday evening (may 2).





Wild Atlantic Team Manager at Failte Ireland Margaret Jenkins, Chef Patron at Galway city’s Aniar Restaurant JP McMahon and CEO of Music for Galway Anna Lardi will take part in a discussion on business and culture in the west.

A showcase of exhibitors will also present the finest goods and services from Galway on the night.

