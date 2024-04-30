Former Esker Monastery and lands at Athenry on the market

In February 2022 the Redemptorist Order announced the closure of its Monastery at Esker, near Athenry bringing with it an end to more than three centuries of continuous religious presence at the site. Esker Monastery had been a beacon of faith and service since the early 1690’s when it was first established by the Dominican Order and later taken over by the Redemptorists in 1901.

Following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine shortly after the closure announcement the property was used to accommodate refugees fleeing from that conflict. Agent, Bannon, has now been instructed to offer the property for sale on behalf of The Redemptorists with a guide price of €3,750,000.

Esker is situated to the east of Athenry, close to the M6 motorway and its intersection with the M18 (serving Ennis and Limerick) and M17 towards Tuam and Ireland West Airport. Galway City is situated approximately 30 kms to the west.

In addition to the impressive complex of historic buildings the property includes expansive agricultural lands and woodland with the entire holding extending to 173.5 acres. Given the proximity of these fields to Athenry they could well have inspired the lyrics of the famous song by Pete St. John song. The buildings which include the former Monastery, Retreat Centre, deconsecrated Church and Youth Village provide in excess of 80 bedrooms within almost 50,000 sq ft of imposing buildings.

Niall Brereton DIRECTOR at Bannon commented:

“Esker has been steeped in the history of this region for Centuries, there is an opportunity for a new purchaser to continue this property’s enduring legacy. The scale of the existing buildings and landholding could lend itself to a multitude of potential uses in the leisure and hospitality sectors (subject to planning permission)”