Former Esker Monastery and lands at Athenry on the market

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
In February 2022 the Redemptorist Order announced the closure of its Monastery at Esker, near Athenry bringing with it an end to more than three centuries of continuous religious presence at the site. Esker Monastery had been a beacon of faith and service since the early 1690’s when it was first established by the Dominican Order and later taken over by the Redemptorists in 1901.
Following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine shortly after the closure announcement the property was used to accommodate refugees fleeing from that conflict. Agent, Bannon, has now been instructed to offer the property for sale on behalf of The Redemptorists with a guide price of €3,750,000.
Esker is situated to the east of Athenry, close to the M6 motorway and its intersection with the M18 (serving Ennis and Limerick) and M17 towards Tuam and Ireland West Airport. Galway City is situated approximately 30 kms to the west.
In addition to the impressive complex of historic buildings the property includes expansive agricultural lands and woodland with the entire holding extending to 173.5 acres. Given the proximity of these fields to Athenry they could well have inspired the lyrics of the famous song by Pete St. John song. The buildings which include the former Monastery, Retreat Centre, deconsecrated Church and Youth Village provide in excess of 80 bedrooms within almost 50,000 sq ft of imposing buildings.
Niall Brereton DIRECTOR at Bannon commented:
“Esker has been steeped in the history of this region for Centuries, there is an opportunity for a new purchaser to continue this property’s enduring legacy. The scale of the existing buildings and landholding could lend itself to a multitude of potential uses in the leisure and hospitality sectors (subject to planning permission)”
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Hail and thunderstorms warning issued for Galway this afternoon
Met Eireann has issued a hail showers warning for Galway this afternoon. It’s anticipating ...
University of Galway Students’ Union raises record amount for charities
University of Galway’s Students’ Union has raised its highest-ever figure in a single year for it...
Daughter’s Connemarathon run raises €25,000 and counting in support of hospital units
An Irish dancing teacher who ran the Connemarathon for the first time has raised €25,000 to buy e...
Galway Senator secures state funding that offers comfort to cancer patients
Funding has been announced for scalp-cooling technology to prevent hair-loss in cancer treatment ...
Book launch and discussion on Galway’s revolutionary period
A new book, which challenges prevailing interpretations of the Irish revolution, draws on case st...
Galway County Council seeking applicants for Athenry Town Centre First Team
Galway County Council is seeking applicants for its Athenry Town Centre First Team. Twelve reside...
New children’s Gaeilge series exploring the wild being launched in Moycullen
A new Irish series for children who want to learn more about the wild is being launched in Moycul...
University of Galway triumphs at Education Awards
University of Galway has triumphed at the 2024 Education Awards and Graduate Recruitment Awards w...
‘Buttoned Up’ initiative launched in Galway aims to end stigma around periods
An initiative, launched today in Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh in Knocknacarra, aims to end the stigma ...