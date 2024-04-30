  • Services

Oughterard Post Office potentially facing closure later this year

Oughterard Post Office potentially facing closure later this year
Oughterard’s Post Office is potentially facing closure later this year.

The building is set to close this September, but postal facilities may still be available in the area if a retail partner applies to house the service.


An Post have opened these applications for a retail partner, with applications set to close this Friday(May 3rd) at 5 pm.

Fianna Fail Councillor Seamus Walsh has said it would be a disaster for Oughterard to be left without a full time Post Office:

The post Oughterard Post Office potentially facing closure later this year appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

