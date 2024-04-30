  • Services

Services

Poor take-up in County Galway for national business support grant

Published:

Poor take-up in County Galway for national business support grant
Share story:

Only twenty nine per cent of businesses in County Galway have signed up so far for a once-off grant to deal with rising business costs.

The Increased Cost of Business Scheme was announced in the last Budget and opened in March, but in the county only 1,267 businesses have signed up in comparison to 1,416 in the city.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The application deadline for the grant is tomorrow, but Sinn Fein TD for Roscommon/Galway Claire Kerrane believes it should be extended so that county businesses don’t lose out:

The post Poor take-up in County Galway for national business support grant appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Tanaiste pledges to raise potential Minor Injuries Unit at Merlin Park with Health Minister

Tanaiste Micheal Martin has pledged to raise the lack of a Minor Injuries Unit in Galway with Hea...

no_space
Dublin event to discuss crafting connections between Galway and Dublin

Galway Chamber is to partner with Galway Convention Bureau to host a discussion event in Dublin l...

no_space
Local councillor concerned expected Ash Dieback funding won’t include roadside ash

Loughrea area councillor Geraldine Donohue says she is ‘cautiously optimistic’ over f...

no_space
Oughterard Post Office potentially facing closure later this year

Oughterard’s Post Office is potentially facing closure later this year. The building is set...

no_space
Former Esker Monastery and lands at Athenry on the market

In February 2022 the Redemptorist Order announced the closure of its Monastery at Esker, near Ath...

no_space
Hail and thunderstorms warning issued for Galway this afternoon

Met Eireann has issued a hail showers warning for Galway this afternoon. It’s anticipating ...

no_space
University of Galway Students’ Union raises record amount for charities

University of Galway’s Students’ Union has raised its highest-ever figure in a single year for it...

no_space
Daughter’s Connemarathon run raises €25,000 and counting in support of hospital units

An Irish dancing teacher who ran the Connemarathon for the first time has raised €25,000 to buy e...

no_space
Galway Senator secures state funding that offers comfort to cancer patients

Funding has been announced for scalp-cooling technology to prevent hair-loss in cancer treatment ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up