Michael McGrath switches on new floodlighting at Salthill Devon’s home in Drom

Salthill Devon welcomed the Minister for Finance Michael McGrath TD to the soccer club’s home in Drom recently for the official ‘switch on’ of the newly installed flood lights on pitch 4.

The club now has three full-size pitches which are fully lit, with Pitch 4 being designated as a priority for female teams for training and games.

The event was also attended by Mayor of Galway, Cllr Eddie Hoare, who said how proud the city of Galway was of the development at Drom over an extended period. He thanked the club for everything they are doing for the youth of the city and surrounds.

Minister McGrath paid tribute to the club for the excellence of the facility; he stressed how important he considered the encouragement of participation by the young players at all levels.

He added that government considered strategic investment in infrastructure such as Drom to be a key element in community development.

Replying on behalf of Salthill Devon, Chairman, Pete Kelly said what an honour is was to have our first citizen Eddie Hoare and Finance Minister Michael McGrath in Drom to recognise another instalment in the ongoing development of Salthill Devon and it’s home grounds.

“The investment in Drom to date is in excess of €7 million, with Salthill Devon contributing a significant portion of that from their own resources.

“Having such excellent facilities has allowed us to develop generations of young players to be the best they can be, with over sixty players donning the green jersey of Ireland at various times,” he said.

Over the next five years the number of new housing units within 5 km of Drom is projected to grow by approximately 1,750 based on housing demand forecasts. This means a population growth estimated at 14% in the immediate catchment area.

Salthill Devon is planning to expand and build, in co-operation with local and national government, the necessary facilities to cater for these kids.

“We have an ambitious vision for the remainder of the site which includes a significant Indoor Arena for our Nipper Academy, additional pitches and community amenities such as walking and bike trails – with our past record and suitable support we are confident we can achieve it,” added Pete Kelly

Pictured at the official ‘switch on’ of the newly installed flood lights at Drom were (from left) Cllr Donal Lyons; Cllr Eddie Hoare, Mayor of Galway; Michael McGrath TD, Minister for Finance; Senator Lisa Chambers; Cllr Peter Keane; and Senator Ollie Crowe.