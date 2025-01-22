  • Services

Michael Fitzmaurice says farmers feel abandoned as IT problem delays ACRES payments

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Roscommon-Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice says farmers are feeling abandoned by the Government as an IT problem has delayed them receiving their ACRES payments.

Up to 2,000 farmers, who have been inspected and cleared as part of the ACRES environmental scheme, are still waiting for payment two years on.

They’ve been told the problem’s being caused by an IT system which can’t tell if a farmer is clear or has a penalty.

Independent Ireland Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice says farmers signed up to the schemes in good faith, and the delay isn’t good enough

