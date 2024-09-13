Mervue Utd and Salthill Devon maintain flying start to season
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Mike Rafferty
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Soccer Wrap with Mike Rafferty
Mervue United are the only local side to have won four Brod Trill Premier League titles in succession, and with Salthill Devon having three in a row in the bag and chasing a fourth, there is no shortage of incentive for Ollie Neary and Damien Brennan’s charges to try and end that run and keep the record for themselves.
Devon have been the class act over the past few seasons and have made a perfect start to the new season, but then so have Mervue United: even at this early stages, they are the only teams with the perfect record just two weeks into the new campaign.
On a weekend when a shortage of referees saw two top-flight games postponed, the only other contest saw Hibernians pick up a point for the second game in succession following a draw with Athenry.
In the Championship, there were first wins of the season for Knocknacarra, West United, and Corrib Rangers, as Maree-Oranmore B and Craughwell United top the table; while in Division 2, Merlin Woods were making it back-to-back wins as they share leadership with East Galway United and Bearna Na Forbacha.
Premier League
Having opened their campaign with a 4-1 away success over Athenry, Mervue United followed it up with a midweek 2-1 win over Maree/Oranmore.
Butros Faiyoud gave the visitors the lead, but Adam Healy levelled matters before the break; and the winner came in the early minutes of the second-half, when Luke O’Gorman slotted home after a set-piece delivery to give them a 2-1 success.
It was much more comfortable for the city side in Fahy’s Field on Sunday morning as they ran out 9-0 winners against a Loughrea side who have really struggled in their early games.
Pictured: The West United squad that defeated Bearna na Forbacha 3-1 in the Women’s Championship last weekend, the first time the club fielded a women’s side for a competitive game. Back row, from left: Jennifer Nic An Iomaire, Aisling Caldwell, Megan Gibbons, Lisa Hernon, Nuala McDonagh, Bairbre Curran, Leanne Cubbard, Alannah Lee, Johanna Bolton, Samantha O’Toole, Saoirse Grant, and Kayce King Flanagan. Front: Fiona Grant, Serena Coulihan Higgins, Nicola Deacy, Sinead Grant, Isobel Lillis, Mary Rabbitte, Megan Lynch, Eleanor Carroll, and Darre O’Malley.
More like this:
50-metre pool in mix for Leisureland under grand plan
A feasibility report on ambitious plans to transform Leisureland — including the provision of an ...
Tribute to legacy of Chinese human rights campaigner
A bronze bust of Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Liu Xiaobo, who spent his life campaigning for politi...
Higgins keeps it country as Galway East goes with Clo!
Bradley Bytes – A sort of political column by Dara Bradley ‘Go with Clo’ was Clodagh Higgins’ ...
What happens to the keys to your home when you split up?
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara Divorce levels have jumped by a third in the...
Architecture festival puts focus on Ireland’s islands
The 2024 Architecture at the Edge Festival (AATE), which runs from Friday, September 20 to Sunday...
Three Galway trainers hit jackpot at their local track
NOBODY can recollect it ever being done at Ballybrit before as local trainers took the opening ca...
Rocío’s dance show on death and rebirth
Argentinian dance artist Rocío Dominguez will perform her new work MANY MEs at the city’s Black B...
Plans moving forward for cemetery at Renmore
A new city cemetery took a step forward this week as the Council submitted a planning application...
Euro-chasing United face two huge games against Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers
QUALIFICATION for European football next summer is a real possibility for Galway United as the Pr...