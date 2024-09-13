Mervue Utd and Salthill Devon maintain flying start to season

Soccer Wrap with Mike Rafferty

Mervue United are the only local side to have won four Brod Trill Premier League titles in succession, and with Salthill Devon having three in a row in the bag and chasing a fourth, there is no shortage of incentive for Ollie Neary and Damien Brennan’s charges to try and end that run and keep the record for themselves.

Devon have been the class act over the past few seasons and have made a perfect start to the new season, but then so have Mervue United: even at this early stages, they are the only teams with the perfect record just two weeks into the new campaign.

On a weekend when a shortage of referees saw two top-flight games postponed, the only other contest saw Hibernians pick up a point for the second game in succession following a draw with Athenry.

In the Championship, there were first wins of the season for Knocknacarra, West United, and Corrib Rangers, as Maree-Oranmore B and Craughwell United top the table; while in Division 2, Merlin Woods were making it back-to-back wins as they share leadership with East Galway United and Bearna Na Forbacha.

Premier League

Having opened their campaign with a 4-1 away success over Athenry, Mervue United followed it up with a midweek 2-1 win over Maree/Oranmore.

Butros Faiyoud gave the visitors the lead, but Adam Healy levelled matters before the break; and the winner came in the early minutes of the second-half, when Luke O’Gorman slotted home after a set-piece delivery to give them a 2-1 success.

It was much more comfortable for the city side in Fahy’s Field on Sunday morning as they ran out 9-0 winners against a Loughrea side who have really struggled in their early games.

Pictured: The West United squad that defeated Bearna na Forbacha 3-1 in the Women’s Championship last weekend, the first time the club fielded a women’s side for a competitive game. Back row, from left: Jennifer Nic An Iomaire, Aisling Caldwell, Megan Gibbons, Lisa Hernon, Nuala McDonagh, Bairbre Curran, Leanne Cubbard, Alannah Lee, Johanna Bolton, Samantha O’Toole, Saoirse Grant, and Kayce King Flanagan. Front: Fiona Grant, Serena Coulihan Higgins, Nicola Deacy, Sinead Grant, Isobel Lillis, Mary Rabbitte, Megan Lynch, Eleanor Carroll, and Darre O’Malley.