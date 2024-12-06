  • Services

Services

Memorial plaque to be unveiled in Lackagh for Irish freedom heroes

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Memorial plaque to be unveiled in Lackagh for Irish freedom heroes
Share story:

A memorial plaque is to be unveiled in Lackagh this weekend for three local Irish freedom heroes

John O Hanlon from Lackagh, Thomas Egan from Cashla and William Cullinane from Cregmore were shot by the Black and Tans in 1920

14 relatives of the men will attend the ceremony after 7.30 Mass tomorrow evening at the nearby Lackagh Museum

The ceremony will also mark the 30th anniversary of Lackagh museum and heritage centre

Former local senator Jarlath McDonagh says all are welcome to mark these two parish milestones

More like this:
no_space
Gardaí seize cocaine and cash in Clifden

Gardaí have seized cocaine and cash in Clifden. The Galway West Drugs Unit searched a property at...

no_space
Plans lodged for new retail complex in Knocknacarra

Plans have been lodged for a new retail complex in Knocknacarra. It would be built on a 7.7 acre ...

no_space
Red weather warning issued for Galway from tonight

Met Eireann has upgraded its wind weather warning for Galway to status red from tonight. First, i...

no_space
Three top accolades for Galway at Medtech National awards

Galway has scooped three of the top accolades at this year's Medtech National awards, held in Gal...

no_space
Latest plans for apartment block in Newcastle rejected by city planners

A fresh attempt to build new apartment blocks at Newcastle Road has been rejected by city planner...

no_space
Final preparations for Live Crib at Galway cathedral

Final preparations are underway for this year's Live Crib at Galway cathedral which will take pla...

no_space
Youth Ballet West presents seasonal favourite The Nutcracker

Youth Ballet West (YBW) returns to the city’s Town Hall Theatre on Saturday and Sunday, December ...

no_space
Sarsfields are still standing thanks to heroic comeback

Sarsfields 1-16 Loughgiel Shamrocks 3-9 By Eanna O’Reilly at Breffni Park A stunning com...

no_space
Connacht’s internationals to be kept in reserve for Christmas derby ties

By JOHN FALLON CONNACHT’S four internationals may be held back for the Christmas derby games a...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up