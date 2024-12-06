Memorial plaque to be unveiled in Lackagh for Irish freedom heroes

A memorial plaque is to be unveiled in Lackagh this weekend for three local Irish freedom heroes

John O Hanlon from Lackagh, Thomas Egan from Cashla and William Cullinane from Cregmore were shot by the Black and Tans in 1920

14 relatives of the men will attend the ceremony after 7.30 Mass tomorrow evening at the nearby Lackagh Museum

The ceremony will also mark the 30th anniversary of Lackagh museum and heritage centre

Former local senator Jarlath McDonagh says all are welcome to mark these two parish milestones