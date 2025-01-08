Many schools in Galway closed or delayed opening times due to orange weather alert

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Many schools across Galway city and county will be closed today, or have delayed opening times due to the orange low temperature and ice warning.

People should keep up to date with their own schools, along with local and national weather alert as the day goes on.

The orange alert remains in place for 22 counties, including Galway, until 10 this morning, while another orange will kick in at 6 o clock this evening.

Meanwhile, a status yellow warning for ice and low temperatures will carry through for the whole country until midday on Friday.

Hazardous conditions are being reported across the country this morning and transport services will also face disruption.

A low temperature of almost minus-6 degrees was recorded overnight at the weather station in Gurteen in Tipperary.

The severe weather conditions are having a serious impact on farmers in many parts of the country.