  • Services

Services

Many schools in Galway closed or delayed opening times due to orange weather alert

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Many schools in Galway closed or delayed opening times due to orange weather alert
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Many schools across Galway city and county will be closed today, or have delayed opening times due to the orange low temperature and ice warning.

People should keep up to date with their own schools, along with local and national weather alert as the day goes on.

The orange alert remains in place for 22 counties, including Galway, until 10 this morning, while another orange will kick in at 6 o clock this evening.

Meanwhile, a status yellow warning for ice and low temperatures will carry through for the whole country until midday on Friday.

Hazardous conditions are being reported across the country this morning and transport services will also face disruption.

A low temperature of almost minus-6 degrees was recorded overnight at the weather station in Gurteen in Tipperary.

The severe weather conditions are having a serious impact on farmers in many parts of the country.

More like this:
no_space
Volunteers working with 125kg of salt to tackle worst icy footpaths across city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMVolunteers are working with 125kg of salt to tackle t...

no_space
Galway city pay and display machines out of action due to legal issues

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPay and display machines around Galway city are curre...

no_space
Two workplace fatalities recorded in Galway last year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere were two workplace fatalities recorded in Galwa...

no_space
22 Galway projects among those on display from today for the BT Young Scientist Exhibition

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM22 projects from ten Galway schools are among the 550...

no_space
Art@Work 21 comes of age with launch of annual staff exhibition at UHG

A host of multi-talented staff across Galway’s health services showed their artistic side once ag...

no_space
Galway teacher wins €100k in Rape Crisis Centre draw

A Galway city teacher got the Christmas present of a lifetime when she won the top prize at the w...

no_space
HSE urges patients to consider alternatives to hospitals for treatment

The HSE has urged patients to consider alternative treatment options to the Emergency Department,...

no_space
Closures on Salmon Weir Bridge from tomorrow to facilitate continuing inspection works

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM3 days of closures on the Salmon Weir Bridge in the c...

no_space
Two Status Orange Low Temperature and Ice warnings to hit Galway with only 8 hour respite

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSchools and businesses will have to make decisions ab...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up