Man in custody after €64,000 seizure in Galway
Gardaí have seized drugs worth an estimated €64,000 following a raid on a house in Galway.
On Thursday evening while on patrol, Gardaí stopped a man in his 20s in Renmore who was found to be in possession of a knife.
A search was subsequently carried out at a property and suspected cannabis, cocaine, ketamine, MDMA and ecstasy was seized by Gardaí.
According to Gardaí, drug paraphernalia was also seized.
The man has been detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
