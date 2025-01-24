Major water outages across Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

120 thousand homes, farms and businesses remain without water services this evening, with a large number of Galway supplies affected

Power outages at treatment plants and pumping stations continue to impact on supplies across the county, including at Leenane, Cleggan, Clonbur, Portumna, Gort, Clifden, Ballymoe, Tullycross, Tuam (Luminagh), Williamstown, Loughrea, Claregalway, Turloughmore, Athenry, Letterfrack, Ballyconnelly, Ballinasloe Town, Glenamaddy, Woodford, Oughterard, Rosmuc, Carna/Kilkieran and Danganbeg (Mid-Galway).