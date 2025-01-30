  • Services

Services

Major evacuation in Claregalway involving three schools and Corporate Park due to lithium contamination

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Major evacuation in Claregalway involving three schools and Corporate Park due to lithium contamination
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There’s been a major evacuation in Claregalway involving the three schools and the Corporate Park due to lithium contamination.

Claregalway National School, Coláiste Bhaile Chláir, Educate Together Primary School and every business in the Corporate Park have been evacuated.

Some of the secondary school pupils have been bused to Knockdoemore GAA facility while some primary school children have been brought to the Church.

There’s now a major Garda presence in the village and it’s possible some of the village premises will be evacuated also.

The widescale emergency follows a fire at the Xerotech battery company in the Corporate Park yesterday.

The fire broke out at the facility at around 7:15am, and no injuries were reported.

Emergency services remained at the plant all day, but there are questions over why evacuations are taking place a day later.

 

More like this:
no_space
Unemployment levels in Galway begin 2025 lower than previous year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUnemployment levels in Galway are beginning 2025 lowe...

no_space
New fire station for Loughrea expected to be completed in 2026

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMConstruction on a new fire station for Loughrea is ex...

no_space
Counting underway for Seanad vocational panels with 13 Galway names in the mix

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPolls have just closed in the Seanad election for the...

no_space
Four men due before courts over attempted robbery of shop in Liosbán Industrial Estate

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFour men will appear in court today in connection wit...

no_space
An Bord Pleanala gives green light for significant expansion plans at Galway Clinic

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn Bord Pleanala has given the green light for signif...

no_space
First count reveals two outgoing Galway Senators in strong contention of retaining seats

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe first count of the Seanad has revealed that Ahasc...

no_space
First count reveals Ahascragh-native Rónán Mullen in strong contention of retaining Seanad seat

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe first count of the Seanad has revealed that Ahasc...

no_space
Storm Éowyn bombed in to deliver some harsh lessons

Country Living with Francis Farragher For nearly all of us it will go down as the long weekend...

no_space
Slevin and Leonard strikes help Galway to topple Tipp

Galway 2-9 Tipperary 0-7 By DARREN KELLY IN FETHARD GALWAY’S senior ladies footballers a...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up