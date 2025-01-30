Major evacuation in Claregalway involving three schools and Corporate Park due to lithium contamination

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There’s been a major evacuation in Claregalway involving the three schools and the Corporate Park due to lithium contamination.

Claregalway National School, Coláiste Bhaile Chláir, Educate Together Primary School and every business in the Corporate Park have been evacuated.

Some of the secondary school pupils have been bused to Knockdoemore GAA facility while some primary school children have been brought to the Church.

There’s now a major Garda presence in the village and it’s possible some of the village premises will be evacuated also.

The widescale emergency follows a fire at the Xerotech battery company in the Corporate Park yesterday.

The fire broke out at the facility at around 7:15am, and no injuries were reported.

Emergency services remained at the plant all day, but there are questions over why evacuations are taking place a day later.