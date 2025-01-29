  • Services

Loughrea man convicted and fined over illegal gas works

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Loughrea man has been convicted and fined over carrying out illegal gas works.

Oliver Williams of Moyleen was also convicted of falsely portraying himself as a registered gas installer.

He was prosecuted by The Commission for Regulation of Utilities, Ireland’s energy, energy safety and water regulator.

At Loughrea District Court, he pleaded guilty to four offences pursuant to the Electricity Regulation Act 1999.

Evidence was heard of the “dangerous” condition that pipework was in after Mr. Williams removed a gas heater from a campervan.

The CRU’s Gas Safety Officer said the potential was created for gas to be released into the campervan, which could have led to an explosion.

The court also heard evidence a video was posted on Facebook showing Oliver Williams demonstrating how to repair a gas heater.

He was also convicted of falsely portrayed himself in a manner likely to suggest he was a registered gas installer.

Overall, Mr. Williams received four criminal convictions, was fined €1 thousand and was ordered to make a €1 thousand contribution to the costs of the Commission for Regulation of Utilities.

