Local MEP says mental health epidemic in farming must be wake-up call for EU policy makers

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Local MEP Maria Walsh says the epidemic of mental health problems amongst farmers must act as a wake-up call for EU policy makers.

The Midlands North West MEP highlighted the issue at a recent with the European Commissioner for Agriculture, Christophe Hansen.

It has been revealed that in Ireland, one in four farmers face burn-out, and that farmers are a group at risk of developing mental health issues.

Fine Gael MEP Walsh says studies show that the issue needs to be dealt with: