Local Councillor backs plan for major residential project in heart of village

A major residential project for the village of Milltown has been submitted to Galway County Council – with a decision is expected around the middle of February.

It’s on foot of what local Cllr Ollie Turner described as an incredible shortage of housing in the area and he is hopeful that this application would be successful.

“It is similar to other small towns and villages, there is a lack of housing coming onto the market and this has resulted in villages like Milltown losing its population,” he said.

“This impacts on the local GAA scene with younger people leaving to acquire accommodation in some of the bigger centres of population where they have a realistic chance of buying their first home.

“This proposed development is close to the local community centre, GAA pitch and all other services. So it is to be welcomed and hopefully the planners will see it that way,” added Cllr Turner.

Applicant Eleanor Sheridan is seeking permission to construct 23 residential units which will include both houses and apartments on a two and a half acre site close to the village centre.

According to the planning report, the Architectural Design Statement for a forthcoming residential project, forming a section of the planning permission has been made by the applicant.

The plan focuses on creating a mix of housing dwellings and apartments in Milltown. Contained within are details about the location and design principles integral to shaping this proposed development.

These principles prioritize honouring the urban design and ambiance of Milltown’s Town Centre immediate environment, while also preserving the existing neighbouring fabric.

The plan encompasses diverse house and apartment designs and sizes to ensure a suitable mix for the area, according to the planning report.

It states that consideration is given to specific housing needs, such as single-storey apartments integrated within the overall scheme to accommodate the elderly or disabled.

Additionally, at least 15% of the site is designated as versatile public open space, intended to offer well-designed, landscaped areas that are both accessible and safe.

Parking, including spaces for disabled individuals, adheres to the standards outlined in the Galway County Development Plan, it is further stated in the report to planners.

The site consists of two and a half acres and is located in the town centre of Milltown and is just a few hundred yards away from the Milltown Heritage Park and playground.

It is adjacent to Milltown Community Council. Currently, the area is vacant, and has a granted planning application with reference dating back to 2015 and also in recent year.

The site presents a generally level terrain in all its surface. Connection to the public sewerage system is to the southern edge.

Pictured: Cllr Ollie Turner.