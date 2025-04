This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway ranks fourth among Ireland’s most popular filming locations.

Virgin Media Ireland ranked counties by analysing over 250 top movies and TV shows filmed in Ireland.

Galway has appeared in 14 productions, which includes Oscar nominated film The Banshees of Inisherin.

Dublin was ranked number one, followed by Wicklow, Cork, Galway and Donegal.

More information can be found here.