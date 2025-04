This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Donald Trump’s tariffs show there’s a clear and urgent need to diversify the Irish economy.

That’s according to Galway West TD Catherine Connolly, who’s spoken on the matter in the Dáil.

She referenced a recent ESRI report which described the potential impact on jobs and exports.

Deputy Connolly said longer-term, we have to make changes.

Photo credit – Wiki