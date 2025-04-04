  • Services

Street Feast workshop to be held in Galway tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A special roadshow is coming to Galway tomorrow – to help communities host street food events to build community relationships. (5/4)

Organisation Street Feast believes sharing a meal can promote friendship and social inclusion among people of all ages.

It’ll offer resources and tips for communities to host their own events to mark the national Street Feast weekend taking place at the end of May.

CEO Sam Bishop says there will be free packs on offer to help run your own street feast:

