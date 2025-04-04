Connacht’s almost perfect day in front of huge crowd

Connacht 24

Munster 30

By JOHN FALLON AT MACHALE PARK

CONNACHT came up agonisingly short of crowning one of the finest days in their history with a befitting result as a crowd of 27,870 roared them on at MacHale Park in Castlebar on Saturday afternoon.

The day almost had the perfect script, replacement hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin going over in the left corner in the dying moments to cut the gap to the minimum and leave JJ Hanrahan, the Kerry man who is heading back to Munster in the summer, with a kick from the left touchline to win it for Connacht.

The crowd were on their feet, trying to keep tabs with all the excitement and the wonderment of it all. And then the whole thing was deflated. Referee Craig Evans’ attention was drawn to something the television match official had spotted, a foul by Bundee Aki on Gavin Coombes at a ruck in the build-up when he took him out with a crocodile roll.

The try was scratched, the game was lost and the result which the great day deserved was denied. “It was a special day, I’m just disappointed we couldn’t deliver a result,” said scrum coach Cullie Tucker who has stepped up in charge with head coach Pete Wilkins on sick leave.

“The atmosphere was incredible. Our own operations team, and the show they put on. The Mayo people are incredible. Even last night when we came up and around the place yesterday, the welcome we got, the conversations, the excitement around was very visible.

“I think it was an incredible occasion, and it shows there’s great strength in the province in terms of rugby.”

But Connacht can’t dwell on it. They are back in action in Galway this Saturday night in a Challenge Cup knockout game in a competition where Connacht will have home advantage all the way to the final if they can get there.

“You’ve got to get over the frustration very quickly and move on,” added Tucker. “Very disappointed. Disappointment and frustration are the big things but we can’t feel sorry for ourselves for too long.”

Munster, backed by the breeze, led by 18-5 at the break despite having centre Alex Nankivell sent off after 26 minutes for a dangerous hit in a ruck which forced Connacht captain Cian Prendergast off, having lost winger Chay Mullins after six minutes.

Munster led 15-5 when they lost Nankivell, with the superb Jack Crowley getting them off the mark with an early penalty before a chip from the out-half was key to the move which led to Tom Ahern scoring in the left corner.

Connacht struggled to build phases but a tapped penalty yielded a try from No.8 Sean Jansen at the end of the opening quarter.

Munster hit back and Calvin Nash set up Craig Casey, superb on his return from injury, for a good try which Crowley converted before adding a second penalty to lead by 13 at the interval.

Scrum-half Caolin Blade gave the huge home crowd something to shout about when Finn Treacy put him through to score after 44 minutes, but Munster hit back from the restart and a sustained bout of pressure finished with Casey putting Crowley in for their third try.

Pictured: Connacht’s Hugh Gavin and Darragh Murray are in the thick of the action against Munster’s Tadhg Beirne, Oli Jager and Diarmuid Barron during Saturday’s United Rugby Championship encounter at MacHale Park, Castlebar. Photo: Joe O’Shaughnessy.