Plans lodged for major redevelopment of Dyke Road carpark

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Plans have been lodged with An Bord Pleanala for a major redevelopment of the Dyke Road carpark.

Galway City Council and the Land Development Agency want to see it transformed into a mixed-use development with a strong focus on housing.

Right now, the site is home to the Black Box theatre and an extensive car park.

But under these plans known as the “Corrib Causeway”, the site would be cleared and occupied by hundreds of apartments.

They’d be arranged in several high-rise blocks, with the upper floors offering scenic views of Lough Corrib.

The project would also see the creation of new public spaces, a pedestrian boardwalk, and outdoor play areas.

More recently, it’s also been touted that it could be the ideal location for a new courthouse for Galway.

The plans are now with An Bord Pleanala, with a decision due in September.

