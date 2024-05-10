  • Services

Knocknacarra student awarded overall translation prize at European competition

Published:

Knocknacarra student awarded overall translation prize at European competition
Knocknacarra student, Róisín Ní Lionaird, has taken home the overall prize at a European Young Translators competition.

Róisín, a pupil of Coláiste na Coiribe in Knocknacarra, was awarded the best translation in the country.


‘Aistritheoirí Óga – in its seventeenth year – is organised jointly by the European Commission and the Irish Government.

Up to 80 students participated this year, translating pieces from English, French, German and Spanish to Irish.

