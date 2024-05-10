Knocknacarra student, Róisín Ní Lionaird, has taken home the overall prize at a European Young Translators competition.

Róisín, a pupil of Coláiste na Coiribe in Knocknacarra, was awarded the best translation in the country.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

‘Aistritheoirí Óga – in its seventeenth year – is organised jointly by the European Commission and the Irish Government.

Up to 80 students participated this year, translating pieces from English, French, German and Spanish to Irish.

The post Knocknacarra student awarded overall translation prize at European competition appeared first on Galway Bay FM.